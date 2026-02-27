Community mourns man who was found dead after he was mistakenly taken into custody by CBP, then released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a Rohingya refugee who was found dead in Buffalo five days after he was mistakenly taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and then released, was laid to rest on Thursday.

Shah Alam was 56 years old. He arrived in Buffalo as a refugee in December 2024 with his wife and two of his children.

Earlier this week, Buffalo police reported he was missing and said he was last seen near the intersection of Niagara and Ontario Streets. He was found dead on Perry Street in Downtown Buffalo on Tuesday night.

The missing persons report was filed after he was mistakenly taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and then released.

A CBP Spokesperson released the following statement to 7 News:

"On February 19, 2026, Erie County Sheriff’s Department alerted Border Patrol about a non-citizen in their custody. Our agents confirmed that Mr. Shah Alam entered the United States as a refugee on December 24, 2024, and was not amenable to removal. Border Patrol agents offered him a courtesy ride, which he chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station. He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues, or disabilities requiring special assistance. The U.S. Border Patrol defers to the Buffalo Police Department for further questions."

Community mourns man found dead after he was mistakenly taken into custody by CBP, then released

Khaleda Shah, a family friend and spokesperson, said the family is calling for justice.

"We do not want his death to just go to waste," Khaleda said. "We want his death to bring awareness to his community, his family, his community at large. We want his name, his story to be a voice for those who are still suffering."

Another attendee, Sahi Chowdhury, reflected on the grief of Shah Alam's family.

"There is no words to say. The family members...especially his two kids. I just met them today. Seeing their face. They lost their father," Chowdhury said.

Khaleda explained Shah Alam's heritage and identity.

"He is an Arakan Rohingya member, and we want their tribe, their group, their roots to be recognized," Khaleda said. "He is not just a man who was born and passed. He is from the Arakan Rohingya refugee community. That is his identity and that is what I believe he would want to be recognized as, and he would want his people to be recognized as."

The Arakan Rohingya are an ethnic Muslim minority, many of whom were forced to flee from Myanmar to refugee camps. Shah Alam and his family fled to Malaysia before they were granted refugee status in the U.S.

Thursday afternoon began with a traditional Muslim funeral at the Madjid Zakariya Mosque on Sobieski Street. A procession then led to a cemetery on Stone Street, where about 100 mourners gathered.

Khaleda, who is acting as a spokesperson for the family, said the circumstances of Shah Alam's death have been weighing heavily on her.

"One thing that has been haunting me since the morning is we're all here right now, we're suited up. We have our boots, we have our sneakers, we have our jackets on and Mayor Sean Ryan was saying that when they left him at Tim Hortons, he didn't even have proper shoes on," Khaleda said. "I'm here all bundled up and still shivering here. He only had the booties that the jail provided and left him out in the cold like that. That's so inhumane."

The family is now seeking the support of all of Buffalo.

On Thursday afternoon, Congressman Tim Kennedy (D/NY-26) sent a letter today to New York State Attorney General Letitia James calling for a comprehensive "investigation" into Shah Alam's death.

Later Thursday, AG James issued a statement that her office is reviewing the legal options and said her thoughts are with Shah Alam's family.

