Erie County Medical Examiner's Office rules death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam a homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam a homicide.

According to a spokesperson for the Erie County Department of Health, the Medical Examiner's Office determined that the cause of death was "complications of a perforated duodenal ulcer precipitated by hypothermia and dehydration, and the manner of death was homicide."

The following statement was also released:

"The cause of death refers to the disease or injury that initiates the lethal sequence of events. The manner of death describes the circumstances of a death, or how the cause came about. For death certification purposes, “homicide” refers to death resulting from the volitional act of another, which may include negligent acts or omissions. The designation of homicide does not imply intent to cause harm or death. Manner of death determinations are neutral, non-legal, and exist for vital statistical purposes, only. They do not indicate criminality, which is the purview of the judicial system.



The Erie County ME's office determination is an evidence-based medical conclusion made by a board-certified pathologist, informed by a physical examination, laboratory testing, and review of all available medical and investigative materials. With respect for Mr. Alam’s family’s privacy and in accordance with state law, our department will not be offering any further information to the public."

In addition, the Erie County District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

“The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has requested the autopsy report on the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam. We will review the findings from the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office and any additional medical records.



We are committed to seeking the truth and upholding justice. As the District Attorney, I must preserve the integrity of the investigative process to ensure a thorough and impartial review of all evidence in this matter.



While I recognize the demand for answers sought by Mr. Shah Alam’s family and our community, it would be inappropriate to comment on the specifics of the autopsy report or the status of any investigation. I appreciate the public’s interest in this case and their continued patience while our review remains ongoing.”

WATCH: Erie County Medical Examiner's Office rules death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam a homicide

Erie County leaders discuss medical examiner ruling Nurul Amin Shah Alam's death a homicide

In February, Shah Alam, a partially blind refugee, was released from the Erie County Holding Center after being held on assault charges for a year.

As he was being processed to be released, the Erie County Sheriff's Office alerted Border Patrol and he was taken into custody by Border Patrol, which had an immigration detainer on him at the time.

Border Patrol then realized he was not eligible to be deported, and agents dropped him off outside a closed Tim Hortons in Riverside. Five days later, he was found dead near Key Bank Center.

You can find a full timeline of events provided by Buffalo police, as well as additional information obtained by the 7 News I-Team, on our site here.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Spokesperson previously released a statement to 7 News that said in part that "Border Patrol agents offered him a courtesy ride, which he chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station."

On Wednesday, 7 News requested an updated statement on the medical examiner's ruling, and a CBP spokesperson directed us to two social media posts from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security:

One was posted on February 26 and said:

"Here are the FACTS.



On February 19, 2026, Buffalo Police Department alerted Border Patrol about a non-citizen in their custody.



Our agents confirmed that Mr. Shah Alam entered the United States as a refugee on December 24, 2024, and was not amenable to removal.



Border Patrol agents offered him a courtesy ride, which he chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station.



He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues, or disabilities requiring special assistance."

The other was posted on February 27 and said:

"Another hoax being peddled by the media and sanctuary politicians to demonize our law enforcement. This death had NOTHING to do Border Patrol.



Mr. Shah Alam passed almost A WEEK AFTER he was released by Border Patrol — he also had a serial violent criminal rap sheet.



Mr. Shah Alam’s criminal history included charges for assaulting a first responder with intent to cause injury, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing with a weapon, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and obstructing governmental administration."

Rosanna Berardi, managing partner at Berardi Immigration Law, joined Voices and weighed in on the next steps after the medical examiner's ruling. You can watch the full conversation below.

Attorney weighs in on next steps after medical examiner ruled refugee's death a homicide

Earlier this week, Assemblyman Jon Rivera called for the Erie County Legislature to hold a hearing on how the sheriff's office handled the case.

'We...have the right to know': Calls for investigation into what led to death of Rohingya refugee

Congressman Tim Kennedy (D-NY26) also previously requested both federal and state investigations into Shah Alam's death.

On Wednesday, Congressman Kennedy released the following statement:

“The Erie County Medical Examiner has confirmed what we suspected: Mr. Shah Alam’s death has been ruled a homicide.



Mr. Shah Alam would be alive today with his family if he had access to medical care. Instead, he was callously abandoned on a cold winter night by Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security.



In light of this determination, DHS must fully cooperate with New York State Attorney General James, and newly-confirmed DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin must order an independent and transparent investigation.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement on the medical examiner's findings:

“My heart is with Nurul Amin Shah Alam’s loved ones today, as it has been since we first learned of his tragic death.



Mr. Shah Alam fled genocide to build a life in this country. Instead, he was abandoned and left to suffer alone in his final hours.



No New Yorker should be treated this way. My office is continuing our review of the circumstances and treatment that led to Mr. Shah Alam’s death.” - AG James

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement:

“Today, the Erie County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam a homicide.



Mr. Shah Alam was a blind man who could not speak English and was left outside a closed Tim Hortons coffee shop completely defenseless against the bitter cold February night by Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security. The cruelty and inhumanity of these actions should shock the conscience of every American.



Last month, I mourned with his widow and two of his children, including his 11-year-old son, and shared my deepest condolences — from one Buffalo mom to another.



As more details of this case emerge, I want to be crystal clear: Every individual involved in the death of Mr. Shah Alam must be held fully accountable. My team spoke to District Attorney Keane within the past hour. I am glad to hear he is investigating. To ensure a fair and impartial investigation, the Erie County District Attorney must continue his investigation and, if warranted by the evidence, prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan released the following statement: