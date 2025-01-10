Elected officials and local businesses unite to revitalize Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Elected officials and local businesses are collaborating to find ways to advance Buffalo's economy.

"For us, it's where we advance the policy positions that we think can grow the economy. We also talk about the unattended consequences of bad policy," Buffalo Niagara Partnership President and CEO Dottie Gallagher said.

This year's Buffalo Niagara Partnership advocacy agenda includes:



Fully funding the Regional Tech Hub program

Protecting employers from frivolous pay frequency lawsuits

Bridging the benefits cliff

Redeveloping vacant spaces in downtown Buffalo

"Downtown development is one of the key areas of our Advocacy Agenda. How we bring people back into Downtown, along with several other critical issues that are impacting not only Buffalo but across the country," Gallagher added.

Downtown Buffalo often appears empty, with abandoned streets and sidewalks, except for the Metro Rail along Main Street.

Businesses like Hearth + Press, a pizza restaurant with an Italian-Lebanese twist, feel the impact of this vacancy on the daily.

"As far as foot traffic around here, it's empty," Hearth + Press Server Shareen Abdallah said. "Lunch was always busy, dinner was always busy. After COVID, especially with them closing down the metro down here, and the alleyway closure, much of our business has gone down."

Despite these challenges, Shareen Abdallah said the restaurant stays afloat, all thanks to its strong clientele and theatergoers during Shea's Performing Arts Center's season.

"Shea's season is when we pick up during dinner time. Even if there is no Shea's, there's usually nobody here. The bar is empty, maybe we'll get five or six and that's usually it," Abdallah explained.

Abdallah believes Downtown Buffalo has potential.

"Downtown just needs to be revamped. The Metro system could be better. A lot of things can change. I feel like Buffalo has a bright future. It just needs to unlock that key to do it," Abdallah added.

Shea's impact on Downtown is tremendous.

During its recent run of The Lion King, nearly 70,000 people visited the area.