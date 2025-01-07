Dinosaur Bar-B-Que closing Buffalo location, will open new location in Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dinosaur Bar-B-Que announced it is closing its location on Franklin Street in Downtown Buffalo as its lease comes to an end on February 28.

According to Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, the last day of operation will be February 2, or until the BBQ runs out.

Although it is closing its Buffalo location, a new location will open at 4245 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg in the late summer or early fall.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our incredible team in Buffalo, who poured their hearts into delivering the best barbecue and hospitality. We’re deeply grateful for the community that welcomed us 11 years ago and kept coming back for more. As one door closes, another opens, and we’re excited to bring our unique flavors and vibe to Hamburg.” - Mike Nugent, CEO of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que said guests can still redeem their gift cards at the Buffalo location until it closes or at any of the five other locations across New York State. In addition, all gift cards will be honored at the Hamburg location once it opens.