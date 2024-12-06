Braymiller Market, Downtown Buffalo's only grocery store, closing just 3 years after grand opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It appears to be the end of the road for Downtown Buffalo’s only grocery store.

We have learned that Braymiller Market, located at 201 Ellicott Street, is shutting down operations and could fully close as early as next week.

A news conference on the issue is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Braymiller Market’s Downtown location has faced an uphill climb since plans for the store were announced in 2019 as part of former Mayor Byron Brown’s development plan.

The pandemic delayed and added to construction costs before the store officially opened in September 2021 as a mixed-use development that included more than 200 affordable housing units.

The pandemic also impacted the number of would-be customers who once worked in the area, an issue Downtown Buffalo continues to face.

Stuart Green, the owner of Braymiller Market, reached out to the City of Buffalo for financial help in March 2023 to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic.

After months of deliberations, the Common Council approved a controversial forgivable loan of more than $560,000 for the store in July 2023.

