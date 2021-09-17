Braymiller Market in downtown Buffalo now open for business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a day many people have been waiting for, the Braymiller Market at 201 Ellicott street is ready to go, and owner Stuart Green is excited to bring what has been a staple in Hamburg for years to downtown Buffalo.

"We are really more of a produce market more than anything else, whether that is wholesale or retail," Green said. "This time of year is a wonderful time for us, it's easy to look good because there is still a lot of stuff out there that is absolutely beautiful from our local farms."

The local produce is the star but the Braymiller Market also offers fresh seafood and a deli along with prepared foods and anything you might need to create a meal.

"People thank me for providing a service down here, I don't look at it as a service." Green said. "It's my business this is what we do. But the area is definitely in need of fresh fruits and vegetables whether it's the wholesale side or the retail side."

The market has been going through a soft opening the last couple of days, Green says there has already been tremendous interest and he only expects it to grow.

"With the development going on around us and the interest in living in the city there is a lot more traffic than you would imagine," Green said.