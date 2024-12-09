WEDI closing bazaar in Downtown Buffalo, relocating businesses to new spaces

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Downtown Bazaar in Buffalo's Theater District is going to be closing less than two years after it opened.

Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) says it will not renew its lease for the bazaar at 617 Main Street in the former EXPO space. The lease ends on December 31, 2024, and that's when the bazaar will officially close.

“After careful consideration, we decided to close the Downtown Bazaar and assist our businesses in transitioning to new locations that will better support their future success,” said WEDI Executive Director Carolynn Welch.

WEDI says the space was created as a temporary solution for business owners who were displaced by a fire in 2022.

“Looking ahead, we believe that relocating these businesses to their own spaces will provide them with even greater opportunities for growth and sustainability," Welch said.

Announcements will be made here about the relocation of businesses.

WEDI says this decision is unrelated to the growth of the West Side Bazaar on Niagara Street.

