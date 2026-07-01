BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prominent developer Douglas Jemal has sold two well-known Western New York hotels — The Mansion on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo and the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora — to Rochester-based Visions Hotels for $6.5 million.

Jemal, founder and president of Douglas Development, confirmed the deal to 7 News on Wednesday and said the sale reflects a decision to step back from the hotel business and focus on larger-scale development projects.

"I wanted to concentrate my efforts on Downtown Buffalo, candidly. The Statler is the primary focus," Jemal said. "I'm limited as far as time goes, and I want to put more energy and effort to the Statler, which I feel would make the biggest difference for Buffalo."

The Buffalo News first reported the sale.

Jemal bought The Mansion on Delaware Avenue in 2022 and added the Roycroft Inn to his portfolio in 2024.

WATCH: Douglas Jemal sells The Mansion on Delaware Avenue, Roycroft Inn to Visions Hotels for $6.5 million

Douglas Jemal sells The Mansion on Delaware Avenue, Roycroft Inn to Visions Hotels for $6.5 million

He also owns the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Buffalo and says he is open to selling that property as well.

"The Hyatt is in play, you know, I'm thinking of selling the Hyatt," Jemal said. "If something comes along and someone wants to buy it, I have no problem selling it."

In March 2023, Jemal reopened the former Hotel Henry as the Richardson Hotel after completing redesign work. But in June 2025, the board of directors of the Richardson Olmsted Campus announced it had agreed to take back operation of the Richardson Hotel from Douglas Development.

According to the Visions Hotels website, the company will add the Mansion and the Roycroft to its portfolio of 61 hotels across the state, which includes the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Downtown Buffalo.

Visions Hotels had not responded to a request for comment as of publication.