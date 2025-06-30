Richardson Olmsted Campus Board to take back operation of Richardson Hotel from Douglas Development

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The board of directors of the Richardson Olmsted Campus announced it has agreed to take back operation of the Richardson Hotel from Douglas Development.

The hotel originally opened in 2017 as the Hotel Henry and was operated by INNvest Lodging Services.

It became a destination for everything from showers and weddings to conferences and Sunday brunches and was named one of TIME Magazine's 'World's Greatest Places of 2018.'

In February 2021, the hospitality destination announced it was closing and cited the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The management team said it lost 75% of its projected revenue in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In July 2021, 7 News was told that negotiations with developer Douglas Jemal on a long-term lease to operate the former Hotel Henry were nearing completion.

In March 2023, Jemal reopened it as the Richardson Hotel after completing redesign work.

“This is a natural progression for the organization, and the board wants to thank Doug Jemal for the effort he put in to running the hotel, and his vision for its success. Douglas Jemal stepped in wholeheartedly and gave us a lifeline at a critical moment in time.”



“Nothing is changing for those visiting, staying at the hotel, and having their major events here. We are certain that the transition of operations will be smooth and we’re looking forward to fulfilling the board’s vision for this amazing campus.” - Richardson Board Chair Paul R. Hojnacki

The hotel will be overseen by the Richardson Olmsted Campus Board as of July 1.