'The Richardson Hotel' to open in former Hotel Henry

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hotel Henry, the upscale hotel and conference center, opened at the Richardson Olmsted Campus in 2017.

It became a destination for everything from showers and weddings to conferences and Sunday brunches and was named one of TIME Magazine's 'World's Greatest Places of 2018.'

In February 2021 the hospitality destination announced it was closing and cited the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The management team said it lost 75% of its projected revenue in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In July 2021 Mark Mortenson, the President of the Richardson Olmsted Campus, told 7 News that negotiations with developer Douglas Jemal on a long-term lease to operate the former Hotel Henry were nearing completion. Jemal then signed a 99-year lease.

7 News spoke to Jemal Tuesday as the historic building will open to guests on Friday as "The Richardson Hotel."

Jemal says he is very excited to bring new life to the property, "you pull up and you look at it and you can't help but fall in love with it," he said.

The hotel has 88 rooms, 5 suites, a meeting and banquet space, and plans for a restaurant, café, and bar. General manager, Karen Oleszak, said the hotel already has reservations coming in.