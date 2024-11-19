'We’re looking at a proposal': City of Buffalo moving forward with plans to secure new animal shelter

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo is moving forward with plans to secure a new animal shelter after deplorable conditions were uncovered at the current facility.

It was an anonymous letter to the 7 News I-Team, that sparked an investigation into the shelter.

The writer claimed, "I have encountered disturbing conditions...that compromise the health and welfare of the animals in the shelter's care." You can watch our previous report below and read more here. 'Borderline abandoned': Conditions called to question at Buffalo animal shelter

There has also been a wave of public support for better conditions or a completely new space.

Dozens of people held up signs outside Buffalo City Hall earlier this month to protest against the conditions at the shelter. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. 'They deserve better': Protest held over 'deplorable' conditions at City of Bufalo's animal shelter

Earlier this month, the city indicated they were just days away from signing a lease for a new shelter. You can read more here.

I attended a Buffalo Common Council meeting Tuesday to get a progress update.

Volunteers and City Leaders Speak Out

Buffalo Animal Shelter volunteers and city leaders agree the current shelter on Oak Street in Downtown Buffalo is no longer adequate for the number of animals served daily.

Fillmore District Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski has taken the lead on a proposal to identify a new building for the shelter.

“We’re looking at a proposal that is on Niagara Street,” said Nowakowski.

WKBW Fillmore District Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.

A group of shelter volunteers appeared before the Common Council Finance Committee Tuesday to discuss the plan.

Nowakowski said the city is still working to finalize a lease and that it is crucial to ensure the new facility will have adequate finances and space.

“We have not confirmed anything yet. The city is in agreement for the lease because the current space in the proposal will need upfront money for the build-out. The city doesn't have those funds right now, but maybe we can work out that build-out in the lease agreement,” explained Nowakowski.

Concerns from Volunteers

After the meeting, Nowakowski met with the group of volunteers to listen to their concerns. Among them was shelter volunteer Kelly Gorman.

WKBW Buffalo Animal Shelter volunteer Kelly Gorman.

“What’s your number one concern right now?” I asked, to which Gorman replied, “The number of kennels in the new shelter.”

Gorman noted new agricultural laws coming in 2025, which dictate a certain amount of kennel space per animal, would not be met in the current facility.

“We do not fit those needs right now,” she explained.

WKBW Buffalo Common Council Finance Committee meeting Tuesday.

“There’s a real concern,” Nowakowski added. “If space is limited, will animals be euthanized due to lack of space? And that is clearly wrong.”

Next Steps for the New Shelter

Nowakowski told me the Common Council could vote on a lease deal before the end of the year, with plans to move animals into the new shelter by the end of next year.

The next step is for the Common Council to formally "clock in" a request for proposal for a new shelter location.