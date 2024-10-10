'Borderline abandoned': Conditions, care of animals called to question at City of Buffalo animal shelter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was an anonymous letter to the 7 News I-Team, that sparked this investigation into the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

The writer claims, "I have encountered disturbing conditions...that compromise the health and welfare of the animals in the shelter's care."

It's something Jake Jablonski has seen for himself. He rescues dogs from City of Buffalo streets and brings them to the shelter. He says the shelter is falling apart.

"It is too over full, it's dirty and the volunteers are the only people who really maintain the place," Jablonski said.

The facility is run by Kelly McCartney, but is overseen by the Department of Public Works.

Now, Councilmembmer Mitch Nowakowski is putting forward a resolution calling for the following:



Department of Public Works immediately address any or all the shelter's most urgent structural, health and safety deficiencies

DPW work with the Office of Strategic Planning to explore the feasibility of relocating the shelter to a modern facility that meets humane standards of care

Department of Real Estate assess the current property and commence an appraisal to evaluate the City's capital resources

City's Grants Manager to present materials related to the shelter's non-profit to explore new funding opportunities

DPW and Strategic Planning submit a progress report, to the City Council, by October 24 and present these findings to the finance committee next month

"I'm going to take responsibility to make sure something happens here," Nowakowski said, calling the facility "substandard" and "decrepit."

In an email, sent to a shelter volunteer and obtained by the 7 News I-Team, Nowakowski writes

I believe this has been overlooked for way too long.

7 News I-Team Investigator Ed Drantch: Why has it been over looked for way too long?

Nowakowski: I really think it's been overlooked because often times, when you don't have any resources or you don't have surpluses, then you just have everyone fighting for everything else and this hasn't been brought to the forefront. Part of it is the responsibility of department heads and directors to alleviate these concerns.

That email came after Nowakoski toured the facility earlier this month. It was a request from people on the inside.

Inside the facility, there is anger and frustration.

"Your entire job is to care for these animals and they're just not being cared for," Jablonski said.

Nowakowski says there needs to be a new facility.

The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works runs the shelter. Commissioner Nate Marton sent the 7 News I-Team this statement:

...the Animal Shelter is inspected regularly by the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets and actually just received a “passing grade” from the inspection performed on Monday, September 23. The inspection indicates the facility is Satisfactory – their designation for “passing” the inspection. I walked through the Animal Shelter with the State Inspector that day.



As you know, the City is in the process of getting a new facility – something that the Office of Strategic Planning and the Department of Public Works have been working on since 2023. There is a preferred developer with a preferred site and a schematic floor plan. The City is looking ahead to a new facility to meet the upcoming new State guidelines for animal care.





Nowakowski's resolution is expected to be filed on Thursday.