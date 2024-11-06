'They deserve better': Protest held over 'deplorable' conditions at City of Bufalo's animal shelter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of people held up signs outside Buffalo City Hall on Wednesday afternoon to protest against awful conditions at the city's animal shelter.

Last month the 7 News I-Team exposed the issues after an anonymous source came forward. Videos were discovered of dogs walking in their own feces, volunteers said the cats are often stressed, there's not enough room and there are not enough resources to handle all the animals.

"It is too overfull, it's dirty and the volunteers are the only people who really maintain the place," said Jake Jablonski who rescues dogs from City of Buffalo streets and brings them to the shelter. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. 'Borderline abandoned': Conditions called to question at Buffalo animal shelter

"It's unfortunate that it got to this position," said Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, about the conditions inside the current shelter.

WKBW Leslie Gorman, and her daughter

"They're standing in their own urine, and feces," said Leslie Gorman. Her daughter is a volunteer at the shelter.

WKBW Susan Archie has adopted two dogs from the shelter

"Doors are literally falling off," said Susan Archie. "You have to have an individual lock on every door."

Archie has two dogs, both adopted from the shelter. She said she has always been an animal lover and attended the protest in honor of her dogs.

"Dogs are living creatures, they deserve better," said Archie.

WKBW Maggie Lamparelli, is co-owner of the Buffalo Barkey

"It infuriates me to no end," said Maggie Lamparelli, of Buffalo. She is co-owner of the Buffalo Barkey. She said a lot of shelter dogs come into her shop where she gives them the freedom to enjoy and explore.

"I adopted my dog from the shelter eight years ago," said Lamparelli. "She's the most amazing dog I ever met."

The 7 News I-Team has learned that the City of Buffalo is days away from finalizing a lease for a new shelter. Buffalo Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowski said he has met with the Department of Public Works, and the new shelter lease should be announced soon.