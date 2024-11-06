'It's a crisis': Buffalo Animal Shelter volunteers describe internal problems first-hand

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Advocates are coming together, Wednesday afternoon, calling for improved conditions inside the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. There is a rally scheduled for 1 p.m. in Niagara Square.

This comes in response to our 7 News I-Team reporting, exposing the conditions inside the facility.

But the 7 News I-Team has learned, the City of Buffalo is days away from finalizing a lease to move into a new shelter facility.

"It's unfortunate that it got to this position," said Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, about the conditions inside the current shelter.

Dogs are kept in cages where they are sometimes walking in their own feces.

Drantch: How important is it moving into a new facility?

Scanlon: Very and I think what you'll see, when we finalize these details and where it's located, a parcel next to it with a green space for these animals to enjoy. I think it'll be a win win for everyone.

But volunteers are calling for accountability, starting with the shelter director, Kelly McCartney. McCartney, however, is battling a health issue and an "acting superintendent" has been running the facility for weeks, as a result.

Still, some volunteers say McCartney is no longer fit to serve.

Volunteer: I think she's been in that position too long and compassion fatigue is real... the volunteers see it ... someone who's in charge of making really tough decisions everyday, it weighs on you. But at the same time you need a practical leader to be in charge.

Drantch: Do you think she's still qualified to be in that role?

Volunteer: Absolutely not. No.

Volunteers who spoke with the 7 News I-Team are afraid of retribution. We agreed to hide their identity to share their stories. They're also concerned, if they speak publicly, the volunteer program will be shutdown. But they say volunteers are a critical part of the shelter.

Volunteer: Without the volunteer program the dogs would not get walked... the dogs would not get adopted...the shelter's only open limited hours. They're closed on Sundays. These dogs are sitting in crates for days.

It takes a toll on another volunteer's mental health.

Volunteer 2: It is very frustrating when you feel like the dogs aren't getting the care... their kennels aren't getting clean ... you want to make sure they have food and water ... and when you see it's not happening, it gets to a point where you feel you need to be there more and it's hard.

She says the shelter lacks procedures, policies and staff which, she says, creates even bigger problems.

Volunteer 2: It's a crisis everywhere and the city just has been promising for way too long that there's going to be a shelter and it's been on the back burner.

Drantch: People are calling for accountability. are you calling for that same accountability?

Scanlon: I think that's what you're seeing. Us taking accountability and moving this location. Obviously we want to rectify the problems and by relocating that will happen.

Scanlon did not say where the facility would go nor when the city would make moves. The issue is being discussed in Buffalo Common Council chambers, later Wednesday.

Scanlon would not discuss anything about the shelter director because it's a "personnel issue."