Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has secured his gaming license, allowing official move to OTB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has secured his gaming license, which will allow the mayor to officially become the next president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting.

The mayor's license was listed online early Monday morning. It expires on 9/24/2025.

Earlier this month, the mayor was offered the job to become the next president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting. The OTB Board of Directors approved Brown's contract last week, which includes a yearly salary of $295,000. The contract is annual with incentives in the second and third years.

The position was conditional upon Brown receiving his gaming license, which the OTB Board of Directors had stated would be expedited.

The current President and CEO, Henry Wojtaszek, will be leaving the gambling agency at the end of the year.

7 News has learned the Mayor Brown will be holding a press conference this evening at 5:00 p.m.

