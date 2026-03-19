BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Public housing concerns were back on the table Thursday at Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority headquarters as residents and advocates demanded answers from the Board of Commissioners.

For months, 7 News has been reporting on residents' concerns and frustrations in Buffalo Municipal Housing, including a lack of heat, leaking ceilings, and maintenance issues.

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Thursday, housing advocates gathered ahead of the BMHA's Board of Commissioners meeting.

It marks the second time this week that a group of BMHA residents and concerned citizens attended a public meeting to share their housing complaints, which range from maintenance issues to security and meeting dynamics.

"We can't continue to keep having the same old systematic problems," said Robin Edwards, BMHA Board of Commissioners. "We have to do better."

"After 25 years, I didn't know we could show up to some of your commissioner meetings. I would have been here after all the years I've been chatting and screaming and all stuff," said BMHA Resident Tracy McCloud.

WATCH: BMHA residents and advocates continue to demand answers from Board of Commissioners

BMHA residents and advocates continue to demand answers from Board of Commissioners

"I'm really tired of hearing my friends, and my neighbors, and my family complain about the same issues over and over and over again," Suzanne said. "I do own a home, but you know I don't think you have to live in these conditions to appreciate where these people are coming from."

"We are looking to work with you guys. I think we can do more working together than we can working against each other," Charifa Braziel-Lee said.

BMHA policy states that all public complaints will receive a written response within 30 days. However, that timeline is not good enough for everyone in attendance.

"We as a community, we would like them to answer our questions right now because they certainly have the answers right now," community activist Nate Boyd said. "Why is it a necessity to wait 30 days to answer our questions, but they can answer each other's questions right then and there?"

"I think the reality of it is, we have to improve," said Yvonne McCray, Chair, BMHA Board of Commissioners. "We have every opportunity to improve, we want to do that as a board, we have been working to hold the staff accountable in those ways."

"We do what we can do with what we have, and I remain very proud of what this team has done and very proud of what my leadership team has accomplished, and I think we're doing as good a job as we can. Can we improve? Absolutely," said Gillian Brown, BMHA's Executive Director.

The next scheduled board meeting for the BMHA is April 16 at the BMHA Administrative Building on Perry Street.