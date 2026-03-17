BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority residents and community activists gathered Tuesday on Perry Street to demand better living conditions, as a public hearing on the agency's annual plan ended abruptly.

Residents and concerned citizens rallied outside before moving into a Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority public hearing, where they voiced ongoing complaints about maintenance issues inside BMHA properties, including rats, roaches, bed bugs, lack of heat, and leaking ceilings.

"We just need some justice — we need no more rats, no more roaches, no more bed bugs, garbage, heat not working," Community activist Nate Boyd said.

"If I can't take a shower, I should be able to call in and not feel bad by speaking up, that you know my window broke, or my water is running," BMHA resident Tracy McCloud said. You know how many times we had to call for hot water. This is not right."

Emotions ran high inside the hearing during a presentation of the BMHA's annual agency plan. One attendee directed a pointed question at agency leadership.

"You take good care of your home, don't you? OK, why don't you take good care of our homes then?" Michael Hill said.

BMHA Assistant Executive Director Modesto Candelario then cut the meeting short, saying the nature of the complaints had moved outside the intended purpose of the hearing.

"You're not interested in talking about the agency plan, which is what this public hearing is about — and so I'm going to end the meeting," Candelario said.

WATCH: Buffalo public housing residents rally over maintenance concerns, BMHA cuts hearing short

Buffalo public housing residents rally over maintenance concerns, BMHA cuts hearing short

BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown attended Tuesday's meeting virtually. Brown said the hearing was not handled fairly.

"At the very most basic level, it was not at all fair," Brown said.

Brown also noted that most attendees were not BMHA residents, according to sign-in sheets.

"The agency plan hearing is usually sparsely attended," Brown said. "Today it was attended by a number of people, most of whom, according to the sign-in sheets, were not BMHA residents."

Brown said she was taken aback by the tone of the meeting.

"I was surprised by the belligerence and the insulting comments," Brown said. "I was surprised by the anger of many of the non-residents. I was saddened by some of the statements from people who do live with us because we really do try to listen to our residents, and there are numerous opportunities for residents to speak."

University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt, who also attended Tuesday's meeting, said the ongoing complaints from BMHA residents are not being addressed or taken seriously.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again if we have this much outcry from these people, something is broken, and it's not them. It's the system, and the system is broken," Wyatt said.

Following the meeting, the BMHA invited residents to write down their addresses and concerns for the agency to review. The next opportunity for public comment will be at the BMHA board meeting scheduled for Thursday.

I have been covering frustrations among Buffalo public housing residents for months, reporting on complaints about lack of heat, leaking ceilings, and other unaddressed maintenance issues.

