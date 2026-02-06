BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority tenant is celebrating after workers finally repaired a water leak that had been damaging his apartment for more than a month.

Hector Tirado, who lives on the third floor of the Stuyvesant Apartments on Elmwood Avenue, had been dealing with liquid and debris leaking from a hole in his ceiling into his bathroom sink and onto the floor.

"The response is terrible, man. I can't live like this," Tirado said last week when he called out from his apartment window to show me the long-standing water damage.

Tirado said he had contacted the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority multiple times about the issue, but those calls had gone unaddressed for about a month and a half.

WATCH: 'I can't live like this': Residents continue to speak out on Buffalo public housing issues

'I can't live like this': Residents continue to speak out on Buffalo public housing issues

After I shared the situation with the BMHA last Thursday, Tirado said workers showed up at his apartment within days to begin addressing the issue. Yesterday, they worked for hours to stop the leak, and today they finished repairing the hole.

"Oh my gosh, you just don't know. Oh my goodness. Now I can brush my teeth, now I can wake up in the morning because I used to be scared to wake up in the morning with all the puddles of water. I'm old, I could slip right away," Tirado said.

WATCH: Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority repairs water leak and hole in resident's ceiling days after complaint

BMHA repairs water leak and hole in resident's ceiling days after complaint

Tirado expressed gratitude for the media attention that helped resolve his problem.

"Oh my goodness, thank God for you guys, otherwise I would have been like this for another four months," he said.

I reached out to BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown today to see what originally caused the ceiling damage, but did not hear back.

This story came to us because 7 News listens to your voice. If you want us to look into something, reach out to us at 7 News by emailing news@wkbw.com.