‘At this point, we deserve it’: Checking on Bills Mafia after Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It seems that Bills Mafia is riding high after Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs… Many Buffalo fans feeling optimistic about playoff hopes once again.

After Sunday afternoon’s big win for the Buffalo Bills, we checked the pulse of some members of Bills Mafia at Imperial Pizza in South Buffalo to ask, “How are we feeling Bills Mafia!?”

“It’s going to give us momentum, and us as Buffalonians, at this point, we deserve it,” said Ryan Stang from Buffalo.

“We have a good chance, they have to win out, and we need a little bit of help,” said Sean Kane from Buffalo.

“I think we’re at a point where we must win every game. We can afford maybe one loss, but we have to keep our stride,” said Tyler Huck from Buffalo.

“I think if Miami will lose, we have a chance. But I think the moral has been a lot better [recently],” said Debra Morcio.

After a rocky a week, at least some fans are riding high on head coach Sean McDermott.

“I’m a fan of coach, he obviously got us over the hump,” Stang said. “People say things in the spur of the moment that sometimes get overblown, I am not perfect myself, so trust me when I say 'it should be forgiven'."

Stang made it clear, regardless of the team’s 7-6 record, Bills Mafia has been undefeated once again this year.

“We’ve won every single game off the field, at the tailgate and in the lot, we’re doing our thing over there.”

One of the owners of Imperial Pizza, David Bowers, couldn’t agree more.

“Pizzas were rocking, everything was rocking, nobody was waiting around,” Bowers said. “For business, and as a fan, I hope they make the playoffs… and I think we’re looking pretty good right now.”

He just opened a new location on Main Street and feels that their first Bills’ game at the new location was a big-time success.

“It’s been more than we expected right now, it’s been great.”

Both Imperial Pizza locations will be ready for Bills Mafia for the rest of the season and any future postseason games.