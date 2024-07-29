'A traffic nightmare': Driver files complaint against NYSDOT over work zone speed camera on 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After sharing the voices of neighbors frustrated over the work zone speed cameras on the Scajaquada Expressway, one driver is taking action.

"I have not received any word back from any of the government officials I notified about this. So I thought the proper thing to do then was to file a public integrity complaint," said Patrick Freeman, who recently got a ticket.

"I got two tickets in one week and you don't know until you get it in the mail," Freeman previously told 7 News. Buffalo residents share frustration over work zone speed camera on 198

In the complaint, he lists four issues with the cameras:



A lack of signage Cameras operating with no workers on site The speed change from 50 mph to 30 mph No changes to the expressway creating a daily traffic nightmare

"More signage, I mean, it's just not enough, it doesn't tell you where it is. If you're sitting at the light making a left, you don't know it's there until you make it," said Kenny Vaughan, who was recently ticketed.

Freeman's solution is to stop these cameras from operating without signage and to refund all issued tickets.

A spokesperson for NYSDOT pointed 7 News to a prior statement.

"The Department of Transportation is not in the gotcha business – we are in the safety business – and we will continue to do everything in our power to keep our workers safe," wrote Susan Surdej in the statement.

She says drivers have been recorded going up to 80mph in these work zones and that motorists need to slow down, pay attention and do their part.

"If safety was your primary concern, where is the signage?" asked Freeman.

If you want to know where those speed cameras will be, we have a list that the DOT updates weekly on our website here.