'You are just trying to get money': Buffalo neighbors share frustration with the 198 speed camera

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A work zone along the Scajaquada Expressway is now costing drivers.

Many of you travel along the 198 Expressway daily, so you may want to watch your speed as a construction zone speeding camera has been fining neighbors.

It is part of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program.

The roughly 3-mile corridor, which connects the I-190 to Route 33 is a 30 mph speed zone.

The speed limit has been a point of contention for years, as the speed limit drops from 50 mph to 30 mph, as you enter the Expressway.

That frustration was echoed Tuesday night by neighbors now stuck with a fine due to a camera under the main street overpass.

Driving down the 198, you may have noticed construction in the area, maybe even a speed camera or two.

"I got two tickets in one week and you don't know until you get it in the mail," Patrick Freeman said.

Buffalo resident Patrick Freeman told me driving down the 198 requires a quick change in speed from 50 to 30 miles per hour.

"It turns very quickly to 30 miles an hour where you have to slow down but the problem is that you've got the Sister's Hospital exit, then you have a merging exit to get on the 198. Then, the exit that I have to take is to get off at Parkside. They're very close to each other. If you're in the left lane, you have to speed up to try to get over and then you slow back down," Freeman added.

He said he paid for both tickets online but plans to dispute it.

"It cost me $50 a ticket plus surcharge, a $107.50," Freeman said.

He says the first ticket was acquired by one of his kids.

The second one was Freeman behind the wheel.

His brown Cadillac SUV can be seen driving in a video going 47 mph on a 30.

Richard James said, "It's truly hard to go from 50 to 30."

Buffalo resident Richard James takes the 198 westbound about 3 to 4 days a week when coming to the gym.

Just like Freeman, James is calling it a "money grab".

"What stuck out about the ticket was that it's not even coming from New York State. The camera system that they use is coming from Philadelphia. So, that was the first red flag," James explained. "I have gotten a speeding ticket before. Usually, you get points on your license. Usually, those are more than $50. To me, you are just trying to get money, the State, that is."

I spoke with neighbors at Hoyt Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

One told me the speed camera is fine, but a warning sign would be nice.

"You should transition down in speed from 50 to 45 then 30, or with the warning signs so at least people know the speed is going down," Soham Shah said.

Mason De Las Alas added, "I think it definitely poses, especially if you're going 55 or a 50, and then it goes drastically to 30, realistically to not get a ticket, you would have to be really slamming on your breaks and I think that poses risks to drivers behind you."

As a former police officer, Freeman adds that having this speed camera takes away the compassion that a good law enforcement officer does when enforcing the law.

"That includes vehicle and traffic laws, penal law. You look at the dimension of the person that is affected. A camera cannot do that. I was not given the same courtesy that I gave for residents for 30 and a half years," Freeman added.

I reached out to the New York State Department of Transportation and I am told I will receive a statement on Wednesday.