New York's Automated Work Zone Speed Cameras: Find an updated list of camera locations here

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State has an Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program. In this article, you'll learn how it works, what the penalties are, and where you might run into the enforcement cameras.

HOW IT WORKS



The system uses radar to track vehicles traveling equal to or faster than the posted speed limit. It will then take a picture of the passing vehicle and its license plate.

The system then collects all kinds of data including, date and time traveled, speed, location and lane.

A certified technician will review the violation and certify that the information is correct.

A notice of liability will then be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

LOCATIONS

The New York State Department of Transportation puts out a new list each week of the locations for its work zone speed monitoring mobile units. But locations and durations may change each day based on work schedules, weather and other priorities.

Here is a list of camera locations for the week of July 28, 2024. If you are visiting this page after August 2, 2024, use this link and scroll to the bottom of the page to find an updated list.

PENALTIES AND FINES

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation

A notice of liability will be mailed within 14 business days if the owner is a resident of New York state and within 45 business days if the owner is not a New York resident.

HISTORY

In 2021, there were 378 work zone intrusions on state roads. More than 50 of those resulted in injuries.

That year, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program into law. It's a five-year, joint effort by the NYSDOT and NYSTA (thruway authority) to make highways safer.