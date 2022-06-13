Join WKBW 7 News for 'Buffalo Strong Conversation: Moving Forward Together' on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m., WKBW 7 News will host an hour-long special in its Buffalo Strong Conversations series, devoted to discussing how our community can move forward following the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.

'Buffalo Strong Conversation: Moving Forward Together' airs live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday on Channel 7, and can be streamed on wkbw.com/live, on your preferred streaming device or on Facebook.

The conversation will be hosted by 7 News anchors and reporters Taylor Epps and Ed Drantch, along with Jeff Russo. Panelists will include:



Dr. Eva Doyle, retired Buffalo Public Schools teacher, lecturer, and journalist

retired Buffalo Public Schools teacher, lecturer, and journalist Dean M. Lewis, a son, brother, father and grandfather whose words to 7 News' Ed Drantch while at the Jefferson Memorial sparked important and necessary conversations across Western New York

a son, brother, father and grandfather whose words to 7 News' Ed Drantch while at the Jefferson Memorial sparked important and necessary conversations across Western New York Dakarai Singletary, founder of the non-profit Candles in the Sun, an organization committed to working with underprivileged families and youth

founder of the non-profit Candles in the Sun, an organization committed to working with underprivileged families and youth Rahsaan DeLain, Project Coordinator for Health Equity at Community Health Center of Buffalo, doctoral candidate in counseling and counselor education

Project Coordinator for Health Equity at Community Health Center of Buffalo, doctoral candidate in counseling and counselor education Dr. Amy Reynolds, University at Buffalo professor and pyschologist

University at Buffalo professor and pyschologist Pamela Pritchett, daughter of Pearl Young, who was one of the 10 people murdered in the mass shooting at Tops on May 14

The panelists will discuss how our community can move forward following the act of terror at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, while addressing issues of systemic racism. Topics will include the food desert affecting East Side neighborhoods, race education in our schools, lived experiences of Black people in Buffalo, and what's next.

Viewers are invited to ask questions on Facebook during the special.