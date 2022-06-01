'Choose Love' shirts from Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits raise $1 million and counting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 'Choose Love' shirts from the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits have raised $1 million and counting in response to the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

100% of all proceeds go to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund. The funds were established to assist the families of those deceased, those injured, those who were present in the store and experienced psychological trauma, and the community.

The Buffalo Bills players and coaches wore the shirts when they arrived at the memorial for the mass shooting victims on May 18. Their message to the community immediately stirred a response on social media, with many asking where they could get the shirt. It was announced a few days later that they were making the shirts available for sale with the proceeds going to the funds listed above.

The shirts are available to purchase on the One Buffalo website, with either the Bills, Sabres or Bandits logo on them. Shirts are $25 each.

To donate to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund you can click here.

To donate to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund you can click here.

To find more information on other ways you can help you can click here.

To find more information if you are in need of help you can click here.