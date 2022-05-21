Bills 'Choose Love' shirts now available for purchase, all proceeds go to survivors and community funds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the Buffalo Bills players and coaches arrived at the memorial for the Buffalo mass shooting victims on Tuesday, the team wore matching "Choose Love" t-shirts.

Their message to the community immediately stirred a response on social media, with many asking where they could get the shirt.

On Saturday, the Bills announced they were making the shirts available for sale, with 100% of all proceeds going to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

Choose Love shirts are available NOW! — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 21, 2022

The 5/14 Survivors Fund will be used to directly support the family members of victims, the three victims of the shooting who survived their injuries, and others directly affected by the shooting. On Thursday, the fund had already surpassed $1 million.

The Buffalo Community Together Response Fund is set up to address broader needs of the community following the shooting, beyond those directly affected.

The shirts are available to purchase on the One Buffalo website, with either the Bills, Sabres or Bandits logo on them. Shirts are $25 each.