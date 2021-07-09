Buffalo police officer Jonathan Negron released from ECMC after spending 36 days in hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police officer Jonathan Negron has been released from Erie County Medical Center 36 days after he was sent to the hospital when a pole hit his police vehicle during a pursuit in June.

Negron was knocked unconscious following a pursuit from Buffalo that ended at Harlem Road and Mafalda Drive in Cheektowaga on June 3.

Negron woke up and became conscious on June 13 after spending ten days in the TICU at Erie County Medical Center.

A Rochester teen was arraigned for unlawfully fleeing police and causing the crash.