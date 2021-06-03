Watch
Buffalo police officer knocked unconscious after crash in Cheektowaga

Hannah Buehler
Buffalo police officer knocked unconscious after attempted traffic stop in Cheektowaga
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jun 03, 2021
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo police officer was knocked unconscious after a crash at Harlem Road and Mafalda Drive in Cheektowaga Thursday afternoon.

An officer was trying to stop a suspect who was driving, but the suspect took off, crashing a car into a pole, Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said.

After crashing into the pole, the pole hit a police car, causing a head injury to the police officer.

The officer was knocked unconscious and was bleeding from the head, and was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The road is closed between Route 33 and Cleveland Drive.

This is a developing story.

