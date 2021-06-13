Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police officer Jonathan Negron now awake after losing consciousness in Cheektowaga pursuit

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
bpd crash harlem.png
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 17:18:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo confirms to 7 Eyewitness News that police officer Jonathan Negron is now awake and conscious after he lost consciousness during a police pursuit in Cheektowaga on June 3.

The crash resulted in Negron being sent to the TICU at Erie County Medical Center where he's been recovering for over a week.

A Rochester teen was arraigned for unlawfully fleeing police and causing the crash.

Buffalo police tell 7 Eyewitness News that Negron is able to speak as well but in a very limited capacity.

Anyone wishing to send get well wishes can send their messages to Buffalo Police Department Headquarters.

Officer Jonathan Negron
c/o Buffalo Police Headquarters
68 Court Street
Buffalo, NY 14202

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong