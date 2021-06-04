Rochester teen arraigned for unlawfully fleeing, causing crash that seriously injured BPD officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester teen was arraigned Thursday night for unlawfully fleeing and causing a crash that seriously injured a Buffalo police officer.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the 16-year-old male from Rochester was virtually arraigned Thursday night before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on the following charges:

One count of assault on a peace officer, police officer, firefighter or emergency medical services professional (Class “C” violent felony)

One count of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the second degree (Class “D” felony)

On Thursday around 1:00 p.m. police received the report of a white vehicle with four suspects with a gun on Crossman Avenue near Genesee Street. 29-year-old Buffalo police officer Jonathan Negron responded to the call, located a vehicle that matched the description and attempted a traffic stop. The car allegedly fled the scene and a pursuit followed.

After allegedly fleeing the scene the car continued through parts C District and went on to Pine Ridge Road eventually ending up at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Upon exiting the cemetery the suspect's vehicle allegedly crossed Harlem Road, struck a pole and came to a rest after striking two parked cars in a parking lot at Mafalda Drive and Harlem Road. As the pole was falling to the ground it went through the window of the Negron's patrol vehicle, striking him.

Negron was seriously injured and knocked unconscious. Other officers picked up Negron and transported him to ECMC in a Buffalo police vehicle. The district attorney's office says Negron remains hospitalized with serious head and spinal injuries.

According to the district attorney's office there were four people in the vehicle including the 16 year-old Rochester male who was the driver. They all allegedly fled on foot after the vehicle came to a stop but were quickly taken into custody. No weapons were recovered from the vehicle and at this point the three passengers, a 15-year-old and two adults, are not facing any charges. However, the 15-year-old was arrested on an unrelated charge in connection to a separate incident.

The 16-year-old was remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Service Center by Judge Savage. He returned to court Friday before Youth Part Judge Kevin M. Carter and the judge ordered he remain remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Service Center.

A felony hearing was scheduled for June 8. If convicted of all charges, the the Rochester teen faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.