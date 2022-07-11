Tops Friendly Markets announces Jefferson Avenue store to reopen Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets announced the Jefferson Avenue store will reopen Friday.

A mass shooting occurred at the store on May 14, 10 people were killed and three others were injured. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.

The suspect was arraigned on a 25-count indictment on June 2 and faces life without parole if found guilty. Federal hate crime charges were filed against the suspect on June 15.

Thursday will mark two months since the shooting and there will be a moment of silence and prayer at 2:30 p.m. "to honor and respect all victims and impacted associates and community members," according to Tops. The store will then reopen to the public Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in early June, Tops Friendly Markets President John Persons said the store would reopen by the end of July and would be completely remodeled with a different feel and look.

"Our effort has been towards trying to reopen the store as soon as possible and we will do it in a respectful way. We will do it properly," Persons said during the June press conference.

When previously asked about possibly relocating the store Persons said that would have been a two or three years process. For workers who do not feel comfortable returning to the Jefferson location, Persons said they have plenty of other stores.