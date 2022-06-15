Federal hate crime charges filed against Buffalo mass shooting suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Federal hate crime charges have been filed against the 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people and injuring three others in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14.

The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, faces the following charges according to a criminal complaint:

Hate Crime Resulting in Death (10 counts)

Hate Crime Involving Bodily Injury and Attempt to Kill (3 counts)

Use of a Firearm to Commit Murder During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (10 counts)

Use and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (3 counts)

The criminal complaint details the planning and preparation for the attack and the events that took place on the day of the shooting.



The suspect was arraigned on a grand jury indictment on June 1 in Erie County Court. The grand jury indictment includes a domestic act of terrorism charge and 24 other charges. He faces life without parole if found guilty on the highest charge.