Tops Friendly Markets announces Jefferson Avenue store should reopen by end of July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets announced Thursday that the Jefferson Avenue store should reopen by the end of July.

A mass shooting occurred at the store on May 14, 10 people were killed and three others were injured. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.

The suspect was arraigned on a 25-count indictment on June 2 and faces life without parole if found guilty.

Two families impacted by the shooting spoke at Congressional hearings Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Tops Friendly Markets President John Persons said the store was emptied out of its product and equipment, and when the store reopens it will be completely remodeled with a different feel and look.

"Our effort has been towards trying to reopen the store as soon as possible and we will do it in a respectful way. We will do it properly," said Persons.

According to Persons, supply chain issues have presented some problems with securing some equipment for the store. As of now, Tops said the store will reopen by the end of July but when they have an exact reopening date they will make it public.

When asked about possibly relocating the store Persons said that would have been a two or three years process. For workers who do not feel comfortable returning to the Jefferson location, Persons said they have plenty of other stores.