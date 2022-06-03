Families impacted by Buffalo mass shooting to speak at Congressional hearings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two families impacted by the Buffalo mass shooting are scheduled to speak at Congressional hearings next week.

Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY26) announced Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, one of three people injured in the Buffalo mass shooting, and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia will testify before the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“Congress needs to listen to communities that know the pain that comes with these tragedies and act swiftly to stop the endless parade of mass shootings. We are grateful that the Committee is giving Buffalo a voice to help convey the impact and discuss potential solutions.” - Rep. Higgins

On Wednesday at 10 a.m. the committee will hold a hearing on gun violence following the recent deadly mass shootings here in Buffalo and in Uvalde, Texas.

“After 19 innocent children and two teachers lost their lives in Texas just ten days after the mass shooting in my home state of New York, I’m turning my anger into action. Our hearing will examine the terrible impact of gun violence and the urgent need to rein in the weapons of war used to perpetrate these crimes. It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives. This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that." - Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY12)

Garnell Whitfield, Jr., the son of Ruth Whitfield who was one of 10 people killed in the shooting, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

On Tuesday at 10 a.m. there will be a hearing on "Examining the ‘Metastasizing’ Domestic Terrorism Threat After the Buffalo Attack" where Whitfield will testify.