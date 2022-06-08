Zeneta Everhart, mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor, testifies at House hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — On Wednesday morning, the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing on "The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic."

Zeneta Everhart, mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor Zaire Goodman, testified as a witness on the first of two panels at the hearing.

Goodman was shot in the neck during the mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14. Goodman, a Tops employee, had been helping 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield with her groceries. Whitfield was also shot. She was one of ten people killed by the gunman.

The gunman has been charged with an act of domestic terror, first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder.

In her testimony, Everhart spoke on the issues of racism and gun violence in America. Her full opening statement can be viewed in the video player above.

Other witnesses in the first panel include a pediatrician who responded to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in which 19 children were killed, parents of one of the children killed, and a fourth grader at Robb Elementary.

The hearing can be viewed live here.

Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia is expected to speak in the hearing's second panel of witnesses.

On Tuesday, Garnell Whitfield, Jr., son of Ruth Whitfield, spoke at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the same topic.