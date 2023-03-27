Buffalo man sentenced for killing man, shooting at Buffalo police officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Nakeem D. Haynes of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 30 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said Haynes shot 63-year-old Atlas Johnson, with an illegal weapon, near Broadway Avenue and Sears Street in Buffalo in June 2022. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the district attorney's office, police were on routine patrol in the area and responded to the shooting. A pursuit occurred and during the pursuit Haynes fired a single shot into the windshield of the police vehicle, striking one of the officer's gun holster. Then a foot pursuit occurred and Haynes continued to fire shots at the officers. Haynes was then shot by officers who detained him on Playter Street. He was taken to ECMC and treated for a torso injury.

Buffalo police released body camera video of the incident in June 2022 and the district attorney's office said "we have come to the conclusion that the actions of the two Buffalo police officers were justified under the law."

Haynes pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in February.