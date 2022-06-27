BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 27-year-old Nakeem Haynes is accused of fatally shooting 63-year-old Atlas Johnson in the area of Broadway and Sears in Buffalo on June 17. He also faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly intentionally firing shots at Buffalo police officers following the homicide.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that Haynes was arraigned on Friday before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan at ECMC on one count of first-degree attempted murder.

According to the district attorney's office, around 7:15 p.m. on June 17 Haynes allegedly fatally shot Johnson in the area of Broadway and Sears. Police were on routine patrol in the area and responded to the shooting. A pursuit occurred and during the pursuit Haynes allegedly fired a single shot into the windshield of the police vehicle, striking one of the officer's gun holster. A foot pursuit then occurred and Haynes allegedly fired his gun at the officers during the foot pursuit.

Haynes was allegedly shot by the officers on Playter Street and detained. Officers allegedly provided first aid and he was transported to ECMC where he remains hospitalized.

Buffalo police released body camera video of the incident on Friday.

The district attorney's office said additional charges may be filed as the two shootings remain under investigation. Haynes is scheduled to return on June 29 for a felony hearing and was held without bail. If convicted of the charge he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.