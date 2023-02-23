Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing man, shooting at Buffalo police officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Nakeem Haynes pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said Haynes shot 63-year-old Atlas Johnson, with an illegal weapon, near Broadway Avenue and Sears Street in Buffalo on June 17. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buffalo police were on routine patrol in the area and responded to the shooting. When officers arrived, Haynes fired a single shot through the windshield of the police vehicle, which hit the gun holster of one of the officers.

A foot pursuit then occurred and Haynes fired additional shots at the officers during the chase. The chase ended when police shot and detained Haynes on Playter Street. He was taken to ECMC and treated for a torso injury.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office later said "we have come to the conclusion that the actions of the two Buffalo police officers were justified under the law."

Buffalo police released body camera video of the incident on June 23.

Haynes faces a maximum sentence of 80 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. He continues to be held without bail.