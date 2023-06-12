Buffalo man sentenced for killing his girlfriend in January 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Andre C. Whigham, also known as “Dro,” was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday.

The district attorney's office said in January 2021 Whigham caused the death of his girlfriend, 22-year-old Tiara Lott, by strangling her with his hands inside of an apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo.

Lott was reported missing by her family and her body was found by Buffalo police alongside railroad tracks near Wex Avenue on February 13, 2021.

In June 2021, the United States Marshals Service announced it was looking for the public's assistance in locating Whigham who was identified as a person of interest in Lott's death.

In January 2022, loved ones gathered in remembrance of Lott and called for those with information on Whigham's whereabouts to come forward.

In February 2023, Whigham pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.