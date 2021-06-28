Person of interest wanted by U.S. Marshals in connection with death of Tiara Lott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States Marshal Service is asking for the public's assistance locating a person of interest wanted in connection with the death of Tiara Lott.

Lott was reported missing from an address on Gold Street in late January, her body was recovered by Buffalo police a few weeks later in an area near Wex and West Shore Avenues.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 27-year-old Andre Whigham is the person of interest wanted in the murder of Lott as he is believed to be the last person to have seen her before she was killed.

Buffalo Police Department

Crime Stoppers previously offered a reward up to $7,500 for information regarding this case.

The U.S. Marshals describe Whigham as a black male with brown eyes, 5'9" tall and 210 pounds, with several tattoos which includes a highly visible tattoo on his neck. Officials say he is known to go by the nickname "Dro" and has connections to Ohio and North Carolina.

Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals ask anyone with information to contact (716) 867-6161 or 1-800-336-0102.