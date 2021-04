BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers Buffalo says it is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the homicide of Tiara Lott.

Lott was initially reported missing from 116 Gold Street in Buffalo on January 31st and her body was found on February 13th.

If you or anyone you know has any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.