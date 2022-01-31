Balloon release in remembrance of Tiara Lott, family seeks for justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Loved ones gathered in remembrance as they held red-hearted balloons at the 100 block of Gold Street, where 22-year-old Tiara Lott was last seen in January 2021 with 27-year-old Andre Whigham.

"She was a cousin of ours but coming together now and all of us being here and being her supporter, we just want to see justice for her," Shawndarie Mccullers, cousin of Tiara.

Family and community members searched for Tiara after making what many didn't think was her last call to her family.

"Last year around this time when the Buffalo Bills were playing Kansas City here at home there was a young lady making a distress call out, and whoever knew that was the last time her parents, loved ones, and siblings will hear from her," Tim Newkirk, pastor of GYC ministries & the community action coalition of WNY.

When Tiara alerted her family about her well-being, her family went to Buffalo Police to alert them about Tiara being in danger.

"So what we're doing today is remembering Tiara Lott and bringing light that he's still out there. Someone knows something," Tim says. "Someone has seen him get in touch with the U.S. Marshals and Buffalo Police Department."

A family member of Tiara says she had her life ahead of her as she planned to begin a new career path in IT.

"She was heading in the right direction in life absolutely and it's just not fair that she's not here," Rashanda Simpson sighs as she says. "To become what she was destined to be."

Family, friends, and several other community organizations searched for Tiara nonstop.

Later, Buffalo Police found her body located on train tracks near Wex Avenue.

Meanwhile, those stood by Tiara's mother and family in support, pleas for those who may know the whereabouts of 27-year-old Andre Whigham to come forward.

"People need to stop being judgmental and start focusing on the fact that this a woman who lost her life, and we all need to come together when we see something say something," says Kareema Morris, founder of Bury the Violence. He has family here. Someone knows where he's at, so if it's for questioning, it's for questioning, so we need someone to come forth, and that's the bottom line."

Family and others who came out to support have faith that there will be justice for Tiara Lott.

"We're going to get him, and your life was never in vain, and no amount of distance will take away what we have of you. We definitely will keep the memory alive," says Shawndarie Mccullers.

Crime Stoppers WNY

Call: 716-867-6161

Andre Whigham: Up to $2,500 Reward

A reward of up to $2,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Andre Whigham. Mr. Whigham is wanted for questioning by the Buffalo Police Department. Citizens are urged to come forward with information on where to locate Mr. Whigham. If you have information leading to the arrest or indictment of Mr. Whigham, please contact:

