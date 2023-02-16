Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

On the evening of Jan. 29, 2021, or the early morning of Jan. 30, 2021, the defendant, 29-year-old Andre C. Whigham, strangled his girlfriend to death with his hands.

The murder took place inside an apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo. The victim, 22-year-old Tiara Lott, was reported missing by her family and was later found alongside railroad tracks near Wex Avenue in Buffalo on Feb. 13, 2021.

Whigham will face a maximum of 25 years in prison during his sentence on April 14, 2023.