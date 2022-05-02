Buffalo man accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body alongside railroad tracks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body alongside railroad tracks.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Andre C. Whigham, also known as “Dro,” was arraigned in Erie County Court Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree.

On January 29, 2021, Whigham allegedly intentionally caused the death of his girlfriend, 22-year-old Tiara Lott, by strangling her with his hands inside of an apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo.

Lott was reported missing by her family in January 2021 and her body was found by Buffalo police alongside railroad tracks near Wex Avenue on February 13, 2021.

In June 2021, the United States Marshals Service announced it was looking for the public's assistance in locating Whigham who was identified as a person of interest in Lott's death.

In January 2022, loved ones gathered in remembrance of Lott and called for those with information on Whigham's whereabouts to come forward.

The district attorney's office said Whigham was remanded without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. If convicted of the charge he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.