Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man sentenced for 2021 murder of teenager, body of Malcalm Davis was found in Riverside basement

CALEB GROOMS WEB.png
Erie County District Attorney's Office/WKBW
Caleb Grooms, 21 at time of sentencing, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the 2021 murder of 18-year-old Malcalm Davis on Lower East Lane in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood.
CALEB GROOMS WEB.png
Posted at 12:04 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 12:04:37-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, February 2, 21-year-old Caleb Grooms was sentenced in Erie County Court after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Malcalm Davis.

Investigators say early on November 9, 2021, Grooms was committing a burglary at a home on Lower East Lane in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood when he encountered Malcalm Davis inside the home and stabbed him.

That afternoon, the body of Malcalm Davis was found in the basement of the home.

In March, Grooms was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder and held without bail.

On December 14, 2022, Grooms pleaded guilty to the highest possible charge against him, first-degree murder.

Grooms was sentenced by Judge Susan Eagan to 20 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up