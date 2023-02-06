Buffalo man sentenced for 2021 murder of teenager, body of Malcalm Davis was found in Riverside basement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, February 2, 21-year-old Caleb Grooms was sentenced in Erie County Court after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Malcalm Davis.

Investigators say early on November 9, 2021, Grooms was committing a burglary at a home on Lower East Lane in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood when he encountered Malcalm Davis inside the home and stabbed him.

That afternoon, the body of Malcalm Davis was found in the basement of the home.

In March, Grooms was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder and held without bail.

On December 14, 2022, Grooms pleaded guilty to the highest possible charge against him, first-degree murder.

Grooms was sentenced by Judge Susan Eagan to 20 years to life in prison.