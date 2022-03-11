Buffalo man indicted for stabbing death of 18-year-old during burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted in connection to the stabbing death of an 18-year-old during a burglary.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Caleb Grooms was arraigned on Friday and was charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

Prosecutors say Grooms allegedly stabbed Malcalm Davis inside a home on Lower East Lane in Buffalo.

The district attorney's office says Grooms stabbed Davis while committing a burglary. Davis died from his injuries at the scene.

Grooms is being held without bail.

If convicted, Grooms faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.