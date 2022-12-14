Buffalo man pleads guilty to first-degree murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that 21-year-old Caleb Grooms of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder.

The district attorney's office said Grooms allegedly stabbed 18-year-old Malcalm Davis while committing a burglary on Lower East Lane in the City of Buffalo November 9. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grooms pleaded guilty to the highest charge. He is scheduled to return on February 2, 2023 and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.