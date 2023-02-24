Hochul requests major disaster declaration from Biden for communities impacted by the December blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has requested a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden to assist the communities impacted by the December blizzard.

The governor also requested direct funding to cover funeral expenses and crisis counseling for Erie and Niagara County residents. 47 people were killed as a result of the blizzard in Western New York.

A major disaster declaration secures funding to local governments and eligible non-profits for debris removal, protective measures, and repairs to buildings and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, critical infrastructure sites, schools, parks and other facilities.

Just after the storm hit Western New York, Hochul announced that President Biden approved her request for an emergency declaration. This declaration supported response and rescue operations throughout the event and is different than a major disaster declaration.

In addition, after the lake effect snow storm in November, President Biden approved Hochul's request for an emergency declaration for several counties.

"I have submitted a formal request to President Biden to secure a Major Disaster Declaration to support communities across New York impacted by the devastating winter storm that hit our state in December. Federal assistance will support my administration's ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers continue to recover from this once in a generation storm." - Gov. Hochul