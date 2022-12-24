CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As of Monday morning, 17 people have died as a result of blizzard conditions in Western New York.

During his 8 a.m. update on Saturday, Poloncarz reported two people in the Town of Cheektowaga died because first responders were unable to get to them in medical emergencies.

According to Poloncarz, in both separate incidents, the victims were not stranded on roadways but had suffered medical emergencies at home.

The Cheektowaga Police Department reported its officers worked overnight to rescue stranded drivers.

We had search & rescue teams out all night rescuing people from their cars.We are starting to see new car’s attempting to drive & getting stuck slowing down our search&rescue efforts.The driving ban is still in effect.The roads are impassable & the wind is causing zero visibility pic.twitter.com/7tzKtwA5gG — Cheektowaga Police (@CPDNYInfo) December 24, 2022

Later Saturday, the City of Buffalo reported a person had been found dead near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Bailey Avenue.

During Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's Christmas morning update, he reported four people had died overnight. Details as to where they were found and how they died could not be provided, however Poloncarz said victims had been found in cars and on streets.

On Sunday evening at 5 p.m., Poloncarz reported the number of deaths had risen to 12. Six deaths are reported in the City of Buffalo, three deaths in Amherst and three deaths in Cheektowaga. The youngest victim was 26 years old, the oldest victim was 93 years old.

Four additional deaths in Erie County and the first death in Niagara County were reported on Monday morning, bringing the total number of deaths to 17.

