Remembering the victims of the Blizzard of '22

William Clay, 56 - Buffalo William’s sister Sophia says her brother died on Christmas Eve, which was also his 56th birthday. He was on his way to the store when the weather worsened. She describes him as an an avid reader who was very religious and read his Bible every day. “There’s people in this world that can quote the Bible but it’s not in their hearts. He’s one of those people that it was in his heart. He spoke it; he lived it.” Sophia Clay

Anndel Taylor, 22 - Buffalo At just 22, Anndel is the youngest person to die in the blizzard. Her family told WSOC-TV she was born in Buffalo but moved to Charlotte when she was two years-old. She returned to Buffalo just last year to be the caregiver for her ailing father. She got stuck in her car Friday afternoon while trying to get home from work. She called 911, but first responders were unable to reach her. Rescuers found her in her car about 18 hours later. Her mother believes she died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a snow-clogged exhaust pipe. Provided by family

Henry Tellado, 55 – Buffalo Henry’s parter of five years says he came in the house on Christmas Eve out of breath after 20 minutes of shoveling. He collapsed and died of a heart attack. Henry had just returned to Western New York after attending his daughter’s graduation in Florida on December 17th. Provided by family

