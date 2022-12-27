President Biden approves Gov. Hochul's request for an emergency declaration due to blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that President Joe Biden has approved her request for an Emergency Declaration as Western New York recovers from the blizzard.

NEW: @POTUS approved our request for a federal disaster emergency declaration as we help Western New York recover from this historic blizzard.



Thankful to President Biden, @SenSchumer, @gillibrandny, @RepBrianHiggins, and @RepJacobs for your partnership. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 27, 2022

In addition, NY Senator Chuck Schumer announced he is calling on FEMA to maximize the Direct Federal Assistance authority.