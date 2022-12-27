Watch Now
President Biden approves Gov. Hochul's request for an emergency declaration due to blizzard

Posted at 5:15 PM, Dec 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that President Joe Biden has approved her request for an Emergency Declaration as Western New York recovers from the blizzard.

In addition, NY Senator Chuck Schumer announced he is calling on FEMA to maximize the Direct Federal Assistance authority.

“This is a once in a generation storm ravaging Buffalo and Western New York communities and we need ‘whole-of-government’ federal response and boots on the ground to give first responders and local leaders the support they need to keep people safe, restore, and rebuild. I fought to secure an emergency declaration that included Direct Federal Assistance authority, and now FEMA must maximize resources and personnel from across all relevant fed agencies to provide the direct assistance New York and local governments need for ongoing search and rescue, medical response, and infrastructure recovery efforts, like power restoration. That is why I personally called FEMA top brass to say that we must put the full force of the federal government into helping our communities recover from this historic storm, Western New York can’t afford to wait another moment.”
- Sen. Schumer

